Rafi Group holdsthree-day Open House event in Multan

Pakistan’s renowned Land Developer Rafi Group is holding a three-day Open House Event of Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar at Arena Hotel Event Complex in DHA Multan from July 30 till August 1, 2021. The aim of the event is to give the people of Multan an opportunity to invest in Gwadar and to update them on the progress of CPEC Projects and development status of Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar. The team of experts from Rafi Group will also brief the public on investment opportunities in its flagship housing scheme Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar. Event attendees will be given the opportunity to book a plot on the spot in Gwadar. It is important to mention here that Rafi Group is the pioneer land developer to set up Green Palms Housing Project in Gwadar with a vision to meet the housing needs of the Coastal City. Green Palms is the largest private housing project in Gwadar with an approved NOC from Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) for 1065 acres of land. The housing project is being developed at a rapid pace and provides rich prospects for investment in Chinese backed Smart Port City Gwadar.













