Pakistan, China scientists discuss natural disasters under framework of CPEC

China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Science (CPJRC), jointly initiated by Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Academy of Science, and Chinese Academy of Sciences held a conference in Chengdu, themed ‘CPEC Earth Science Sustainable Development – Natural Disasters and Risks’.

The conference focused on the scientific and technological challenges of CPEC, including the prevention and control of threats such as earthquake, mountain disasters, meteorological disaster and marine distress, and desertification, and reviewed the relevant works and achievements in recent years.More than 10 well-known experts in from both sides were specially invited to give academic reports.

Gao Liang, the Inspector of Science and Technology Department of Sichuan Province, delivered a speech thanking all the experts from Pakistan and China for their care and support for the scientific and technological innovation work in Sichuan province.He noted that the center has played an active role in promoting international science cooperation and international talents training, and has become an important platform for promoting earth science cooperation under BRI.

At the same time, he hoped that scientific and technological workers from both sides could build consensus through the event and formulate academic research plans in the field of natural disasters and risks faced by the development of CPEC.

Cui Peng, Chief Scientist and Director of CPJRC, said that through the conference CPJRC focus on the scientific and technological challenges of CPEC natural disasters and risk management, and conduct in-depth discussions on these issues. “I hope that scientists can thoroughly discuss the problems to be solved in this field and design the blueprint of future cooperation based on the research in the past five years, so as to improve CPEC risk management to a new level.”

Chen Gang, the Deputy director of Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau attended the conference and delivered a speech.

Su Lijun, the Deputy director of the Chengdu Mountain Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, presided over the event.