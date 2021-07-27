English county Surrey signs Australia quick Worrall

LONDON: Surrey has signed former Australia fast bowler Daniel Worrall on a three-year-contract, the English county announced Tuesday. The 30-year-old will join the Oval-based club at the start of the 2022 season following the end of his commitments with South Australia in the domestic 2021/22 Sheffield Shield. A British passport-holder, Worrall will not be counted as an overseas player and he has a fine first-class record, with 222 wickets at an average of 27.33. Worrall has made three one-day international appearances for Australia, all in 2016, and he previously enjoyed two spells in county cricket with southwest side Gloucestershire. But now he is looking forward to life in London with Surrey, historically one of England’s strongest counties. “A professional ambition I have always held is to test myself as a cricketer in the UK, complementing my personal desire to live internationally,” Worrall said in a statement. “Surrey CCC has extended an offer for me to play as a UK local player once my contract finishes in Adelaide at the end of the coming season. I have proudly accepted and am honoured to play for the most prestigious club in the UK.”













