Door-to-door Vaccinations

The Punjab government seems to have hit the nail on the head with its program to launch a door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign in five of the province’s biggest cities in order to meet the August 14 target set by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC); which requires 40 percent of the above-18 population of Lahore Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan and 70 percent of Rawalpindi to be vaccinated by Independence Day. It’s pretty clear that the latest wave of the virus, driven by the Delta variant that originated in India, has upset recovery plans across the globe and an out-of-the-box solution was needed to speed up the vaccination drive.

Needless to say that Pakistan is in a very precarious position and a situation where the economy might need to be shut down once more will give the country’s economic managers more headaches than they can handle. Already the IMF bailout program is on a knife edge as everybody waits to see how well the expansionary policies implemented through the new budget do in the first couple of months of the new fiscal. And as things stand, even a partial lock down of more than moderate severity could pull the plug on all the finance ministry’s planning and send the economy head first into total collapse.

The Punjab government is right that the only way to make any sort of meaningful progress is to increase the rate of vaccinations. And since people are still displaying vaccine hesitancy, for numerous reasons, the government can do no better than knock on each door itself and administer necessary doses to all the people that have been unable to avail this facility so far. The timing is also right because the Delta variant cannot be taken lightly any longer, not that any other strain could. Just last week, in a matter of just a day or two, it’s effects strangulated almost the entire world’s capital markets and cut more than six percent off Brent crude in the international market. The kind of damage it can do to a small, aid-dependent economy like Pakistan’s hardly requires much deliberation or calculation. The simple fact is that we, in our present position, just cannot afford to let the virus force another shutdown. Therefore the Punjab government deserves praise for its initiative of taking things into its own hands to meet a rather daunting vaccination target. *