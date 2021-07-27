Locking Horns

It is a common practice in Pakistani politics to make way for dirty, vile accusations whenever there is the slightest difference in opinion. Thus, the upcoming heated developments in Kabul were bound to open our floodgates. Engaging in a ferocious war of words, former friends, Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl have once again thrown their hat in the boxing ring.

The saffron-clad Maulana has chosen to describe his adversaries as “blindly following America’s policies. Truth be told, he didn’t take any names but the nationalist party has borne the brunt of being “liberals” since forever. First, it was the Taliban and their unwavering crusade against the so-called secular credentials of the red caps. With Bashir Ahmad Bilour and Haroon Bilour mercilessly killed, Peshawar’s Bilour family has literally carved its political journey on the shoulders of endless tragedies. But the bloodied chapter has long been the hallmark of ANP, which has lost hundreds of its workers to nefarious activities.

In retrospect, ANP’s stalwart Mian Iftikhar Hussain could not hold his punches as he pointed to Mr Fazl’s hands soaked in the “blood of millions of Pakhtuns.” Now, the no-questions-asked esprit de corps between Maulana and Taliban is an open secret. Wasn’t it just a few years ago that he had invited the Taliban in Pakistan to join his ranks? Even now when we are having a hard time explaining to the world how we view ObL, he jumps at the chance of calling them Mujahid. What about the chaos that reigned supreme in Afghanistan when they had first come to power, Maulana? Do you also stand by their ruthless violations of human rights in the days gone past? We are well aware of your party’s position on women (the infamous “shalwar utar dunga” exchange with a female analyst on live television). But please try to put a tab on your enthusiasm before you go branding people who already have a target on their backs.

As for the ANP, it would have served the party better to retain its moral high ground than splashing in the same muddy waters. The ongoing verbal war is bound to result in a steep vulgarisation of political rhetoric. Whether you like it, Maulana’s stronghold over the north-western belt cannot be turned a blind eye to. Going by the anarchy that crossed borders in the 1980s, keeping order in the house deserves immediate attention. Of course, no one in their right mind would want a deja vu of deteriorating law and order. Both parties need to forget they belong in opposite camps and join hands for the sake of their voters.

Yes, politics was never polite in Pakistan but let’s just wait for round 2. Let’s prioritise the country over petty point-scoring for a while. Once our fortress is strong again, raise all the temperature you want!