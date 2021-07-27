Pakistan earns $459 million from travel services exports in 11 months

Pakistan earned $459.220 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows nominal decrease of 0.79 percent as compared to $462.870 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, the personal travel services decreased by 0.08 percent, from $457.680 million last fiscal year to $ 457.320 million during July-May (2020-21). Among these personal services, exports of personal expenditure, however, witnessed increase of 23.19 percent while education related expenditure decreased by 11.76 percent. Also, other personal services rose by 0.16 percent, out of which religious services dipped by 92.70 percent while other travel services witnessed an increase of 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, exports of business services also decreased by 63.39 percent, from $5.190 million to $1.900 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2020-21) decreased by 50.55 percent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, services exports, however, increased by 6.42 percent, whereas imports reduced by 15 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth $5.385 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of $5.060 billion in same period of the previous year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at $6.892 billion as against the imports of $8.109 billion, the data revealed.