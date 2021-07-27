Pakistan achieves another milestone by exceeding $2b IT export target

Pakistan has achieved another milestone by exceeding the target of $2 billion IT sector exports as of June 30, 2021.

“The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to $2.123 billion (largest exporter in services sector and highest net exporter with $1.573 billion in net exports) at a growth rate of 47,43pc during FY 2020-21 in comparison to $1.440 billion during FY 2019-20,” the official of the ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication said.

He expressed confidence that the target of $5 billion IT sector exports would be achieved by 2023. He said there was no doubt that IT sector had a key role in strengthening the national economy and creating more job opportunities in the country.

The government has offered several incentives in taxes and procedures in the budget 2021-22 to encourage IT exports, he said.