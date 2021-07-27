What smokers know and what they must know

“Smoking is injurious to my health.” This is what smokers know. “There are reduced risk alternatives that can help me reduce harm to my body and can also minimise risks to those around me.” This is what they must also know. Where public health experts are doing a wonderful job at informing smokers of the health risks of cigarettes, they must also give as much attention to educating smokers on the products that can help them quit or, at least, switch to less harmful alternatives.

While, for obvious reasons, quitting is the best possible solution for smokers, we need to understand that some adult smokers will continue to choose to smoke. According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently one billion smokers in the world and there will be over a billion smokers in the world by 2025. This shows how, despite the common knowledge that smoking is hazardous to health, a vast majority of smokers are likely to keep smoking and incur the associated health risks to themselves and to others.

This is just like how we all know junk food has little to no nutritional value and yet we – especially kids – continue to crash on high-calorie food almost every day which can lead to an increased risk of obesity, fatigue, growth retardation and other chronic diseases later in life including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. What do paediatric nutritionists advise mothers then? Do they tell them to abandon their children’s fast-food consumption all at once and force feed them their greens, or do they tell them to bring some innovation in preparing their meals that are attractive to kids but also healthier? The latter, of course, as it helps children to switch to healthier meals without asking them to suddenly stop their craving for all that “fun” food altogether.

Similarly, for adult smokers who are aware of the harm caused by cigarettes but are not able to shake their habit, science and scientists understand their situation and can suggest less-harmful alternatives, and the government and regulatory bodies can support smokers in their journey to better health. Except, in this case, the party at stake are adult smokers who are independent and capable of making their own decisions.

In such a scenario, the least and also the most that can be done is for these adult smokers to have access to factual information regarding alternatives that while not completely risk-free, are definitely a better option than continued smoking. There is now a whole range of alternatives that are designed in a way that removes the biggest problem in cigarettes – the burning of tobacco. Instead of burning the tobacco, as in traditional cigarettes, several non-combustible alternatives heat tobacco to a certain temperature, producing an aerosol that is, according to the Public Health England, 95% less harmful than traditional cigarette smoke.

A recent research by Povaddo found that 77 percent adult smokers, who would otherwise continue smoking, feel that they should have access to reduced risk alternatives and credible information about these products so that they can make better decisions for their health. The same study reported that 68 percent current smokers would be more likely to consider switching to better alternatives such as e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products if they had clearer guidance on how these products differ from cigarettes. It also revealed that 41 percent people are not even aware of alternative reduced-risk products. This shows that the demand for information is strong and making this information available can bring significant improvement to public health when used as a supplement to other existing tobacco control efforts.

While there is a wealth of information for never-smokers to not start smoking and for smokers who wish to stop to quit their habit, there is a dearth of information and resources for smokers who would otherwise choose to continue smoking. Educating them on the science-backed alternatives available, how they differ from conventional cigarettes, and what makes them a better option than continued smoking can help them make better decisions for their health and regain control over their life that is in line with the tenet of right to information and right to informed decision-making. The goal is to empower smokers so that they can work with governments, regulators and public health experts to ensure they have access to accurate information about all the available options for a better public health.