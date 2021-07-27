Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hold delegation-level talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral matters besides the issues of regional and international importance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistan side, while his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan represented the delegation of Saudi Arabia.

In his welcome remarks, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed commonalities in their relationship based on religion, culture and history.

Qureshi said the two countries stood by each other in difficult times, adding that Pakistan was committed to the security and solidarity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He lauded the active role played by Saudi Arabia for peace in the region, particularly reducing tension in the Gulf.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan’s stance on India’s illegal act of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.