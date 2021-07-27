DC directs DHA to vaccinate students at examination centers

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib ordered the District Health Authority (DHA) to vaccinate students at examination centers through mobile service.

He asked students not only to get themselves inoculated but also create awareness among their parents and relatives about its importance.

During a visit to Sardar Kaurey Khan School examinations center on Tuesday, the DC asked about the status of vaccination.

He directed the superintendent to extend all possible facilities to students and not to spare students found using unfair means in exams.

Principal Kaurey Khan School Tahir Bashir was present on the occasion.