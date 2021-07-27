PTI to form next govt in Sindh, says Haleem

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, while congratulating the winning Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, on Monday said that the PTI would go on to form a government in Sindh as well.

He said that people of the valley rejected the leaders of both the main parties, who were dreaming to win the elections through their dirty tricks. He alleged that the leaders of both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) used different dirty tricks but they were handed a humiliating defeat.

“On July 25, people of Kashmir reposed their trust in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and voted for the PTI candidates to bring a real change in the valley,” he said, adding that the day would always be remembered fondly.

The PTI leader hoped that the successful party lawmakers would now work hard and deliver to the people of AJK. He said that PM Khan, with his commitment and conviction for the cause of Kashmir, would continue to try his best to raise the Kashmir issue at all the major international forums.

The PTI leader claimed that the PPP leadership gave Rs50 million to every candidate to run their election campaign, adding that that the amount was looted by PPP rulers in Sindh. “The public money which was meant to purchase medicines for the poor patients; vaccines for coronavirus; construction and building of schools and hospitals; and other welfare schemes across the province was first plundered and then spent to garner the support of the voters,” he alleged.

He said that PPP rulers misappropriated the public money during their stay in the valley and they also misused the official vehicles of the Sindh government.

The PTI leader came down hard on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the party and observed that, despite crying foul and seeking help from their friends in India, they faced humiliation at the hands of the people of Kashmir.

“One of PML-N’s candidates Chaudhry Mohammad Ismail Gujjar tried to seek help from Indian forces during the polling process in the valley on Sunday,” he alleged and maintained that people with such dangerous intentions had become a threat to the sovereignty of the country.

He said that threats by Gujjar were proof enough that PML-N leaders had always sought help from their friends in India and compromised on the Kashmir cause. The PTI leader maintained that the candidates of both PML-N and PTI were rejected in AJK because the people realised that they were doing nothing for them.