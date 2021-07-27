PM asks CDA to plan for public utility of F-9 Citizens Club

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to present a viable plan for the use of the vacant building of Citizens Club in F-9 Park for the consumption of the general public. The prime minister asked CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed to take the lead and hold consultations with the architect Nayyar Ali Dada to sort out the proper usage of the building. A two-member committee will soon present proposals to the prime minister in this regard. The instructions were issued as the prime minister chaired a meeting at the Citizens Club situated at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, to decide on its fate as the edifice lies abandoned since its completion in 2018. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Senator Faisal Javed, the CDA chairman and federal secretaries attended the meeting. Spread over 22 acres and designed by renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, the building has facilities such as cafes, restaurants, an indoor pool, a gymnasium and a library. However, due to some legal issues, the building remains abandoned till further decision.













