Cop among four injured in firing outside Karachi restaurant

Four people, including a policeman, were injured as a result of the firing by unidentified armed men outside a restaurant in Karachi on Monday. According to details, armed motorcyclists started shooting at people present outside Café Pyala in Lyari Memon Society, Karachi. Four people — police constable Aziz s/o Ali Murad, rickshaw driver Muhammad Umer s/o Mustafa, Naskhan s/o Nadeem, and a passerby Zahid Hussain — were injured. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital where the condition of the passerby was stated to be critical.













