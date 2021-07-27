‘PTI’s victory in AJK reflects people’s trust in PM’s policies’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Monday said the overwhelming victory of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections (AJK) had reflected the people’s unshakable trust in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said the success of PTI in the AJK elections is a testament to the soaring popularity of PM Khan.

“The successful journey of PTI that started from KP had passed through Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan to now arrive in AJK. This journey of positive change would continue with more strength and vigour under the dynamic leadership of PM Khan,” he said.

While congratulating the people of AJK, the CM said a new era of progress and development would start in AJK during the tenure of PTI and expressed hope that his party would form a government in the entire country in the 2023 general elections.

Like other parts of the country, he said, the people of AJK had rejected the corrupt political elements. He said under the leadership of premier Khan, the country would move on the road to progress and development. Mahmood Khan felicitated the PTI workers and leaders for the historic win in AJK.

Moreover, the KP CM directed the administrative heads of all the departments to ensure the implementation of the minimum wage of Rs21000 per month for daily wagers.

In a letter issued here from Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, all the administrative secretaries of the departments have been directed to implement the decision in letter and spirit without any delay.

‘THREE NEW GRID STATIONS TO BE FUNCTIONAL SOON’:

Earlier, the KP CM said that three new grid stations recently completed in the provincial metropolis would be functionalised soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting relating to power load shedding and low voltage issues in some areas of the province. The meeting was held with discussion on various matters to resolve the issues of low voltage and load shedding of electricity of the province.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Jabbar Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far on the ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving power infrastructure across the province. The chief minister said that all the matters of PESCO related to the provincial government would also be settled down on a priority basis.

He added that these matters related to the federal government would soon be taken up with PM Khan, who has already promised to allocate funds for the improvement of power infrastructure in the province.

Mahmood warned the PESCO authorities that no delay would be allowed in the completion of ongoing projects and directed that the company would have to take practical steps within the available resources to give maximum relief to the general public.