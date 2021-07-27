IHC directs govt to pay salary to family of missing person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the authorities concerned to implement the court decision in a case pertaining to a missing citizen.

The court instructed the government to pay the amount to victim Imran Khan’s family on monthly basis equal to his last salary as compensation and submit a compliance report during the next hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, questioned why the court orders were not complied with as it had issued directives in this regard on June 30. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah, on the occasion, adopted the stance that the interior ministry through a letter had asked the mother of the missing person to submit the last salary slip of her son. The DAG also submitted the letter copy to the bench.

The chief justice observed that there was no need to write such a letter after the orders of this court. He directed to pay the compensation in light of the affidavit submitted by the petitioner. The court directed the ministry to implement the court verdict and submit a report to it by August 3. The petitioner’s lawyer earlier informed the court that the last salary of the missing person was AED 3,000 when he got disappeared. He was an information technology expert who arrived in Pakistan to spend his vacation in 2015.