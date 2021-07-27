Five killed in Khuzdar road mishap

At least five people were killed and more than 15 others injured in a collision between two vehicles on Monday.

According to details, an over-speeding passenger coach and another vehicle collided at the National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar.

Five people were killed on the spot in the accident while over 15 others were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that due to the poor condition of roads, accidents have become a routine on Karachi-Quetta Highway, resulting in heavy lives and property losses.