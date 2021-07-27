Baloch asks govt to pay compensation for flood-hit people

Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch has urged the federal government to announce compensation for flood affectees to address problems of the public in rain-affected areas in the province.

“Rehabilitation of rain-affected people, as well as roads network, should be ensured for provision of facilities in the areas,” he said while talking to APP. Baloch said that funds should be released for flood-affected areas as per the need to deal with the emergency.

The minister directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to make all arrangements to rehabilitate the flood affectees. He said all concerned departments, agencies and district administrations should take proactive measures to deal with the situation arising out of the recent rains, ensuring full assistance to the affected people of the province. The departments should relocate the population from the affected areas to safer places, enhance awareness among the people to take precautionary measures in these areas and issue a travel advisory in the wake of a forecast of more rains, he stressed.

Baloch said heavy machinery should be deployed for repairing and rehabilitation of the affected people, roads and others. At least 24 people, including four women, lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in different cities of Balochistan during the current monsoon season.

According to a report issued by Balochistan PDMA, around 10 people sustained injuries due to heavy rains in the current monsoon season in various districts of the province.

The report informed that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Kech, Lasbella, Pishin, Mashkel, Chaghi, Ziarat and Washuk.

The PDMA report also informed that 18 houses were completely and partially damaged due to recent rains and floods. Around seven road bridges were also damaged.