AC grants exemption to two accused from hearing in Park Lane case

An accountability court (AC) on Monday granted permanent exemption from hearing to two accused in a scam pertaining to allotment of land to Park Lane company. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the cases filed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) former member environment Mian Waheed Udin and former naib tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal seeking exemption in the above case. The court was informed that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to the accused and allowed exemption from hearing till the filling of a reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). After this, the court also granted exemption from hearing to the accused. Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of two accused, including Mumtaz Abbasi and Atif Shahid, for 14 days in a reference pertaining to embezzlement in Sindh tractors scheme. The accused were alleged for corruption worth Rs793 million in the scheme. Similarly, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali postponed its decision till August 3, in the acquittal plea of accused Muhammad Hussain Syed, Sami Uddin and Matanat Ali in illegal plot allotment reference connected with fake bank accounts scam.













