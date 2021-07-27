‘Pakistan Snakes’ group aims to create awareness about reptiles

A group dubbed ‘Pakistan Snakes’ has been formed to create awareness among the masses about locally found reptiles and amphibians.

It has been formed by the Mission Awareness Foundation (MAF), a group of volunteers working for the conservation of wild species in the country by rescuing trapped animals and birds.

“The objective of forming the group is to save our wildlife and to educate people who wanted to help trapped wild species,” head of MAF Fahid Malik said, adding that many people wanted to extend support in the conservation of wild species found in Pakistan, but a lack of knowledge rendered them unable to go through with that.

Talking to APP, Fahad said he had already formed a group of conservationists in the whole of the country under the platform of MAF. The group members, he continued, were working day and night in the conservation of wild species by educating people in their neighbourhoods and convincing them to release trapped animals in their natural habitat.

He added that that within a couple of days of forming the group, he had received an encouraging response, with nearly 1,300 people approaching him to lend a hand.

Fahad said several snakes found in Pakistan were not poisonous and were killed by people for safety purposes.

“We wanted to inform people that instead of killing the reptile, inform the Pakistan Snake group on social media and our team members will reach the site for rescue,” he said.

Fahad said MAF members have saved hundreds of snakes by rescuing them and shifting them to natural habitats. He urged his group members to spread the message among the masses and take advantage of voluntary members of the Pakistan Snake group in saving snakes, reptiles and other wild species from being exterminated.