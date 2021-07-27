Punjab to achieve Covid vaccination targets: DG

Dr Haroon Jahangir, DGHS Punjab, has said the vaccination targets set by the NCOC would be achieved and mobile teams formed for door-to-door vaccination.

He said the citizens should continue to follow the precautionary measures along with vaccination. He directed the administration to extend full cooperation to the field teams during the special campaign.

During the visit of door to door Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign in U/C 94 DGBT, Lahore. He checked the availability of vaccine in sufficient quantity, the cold chain status of vaccine. He said vaccination and compliance with SOPs was the only solution to ward off coronavirus.

He said the process of administering vaccines at vaccination centers would continue as usual. The health department, he said, has focused on the major and high-risk cities of Punjab

The total target of vaccination of this U/C is 3590, Day 1 target is 1190, Day 2nd target is 1200 and Day 3rd target is 1200. Total mobile teams are working in this U/C are 8 and 1 fix site has been established for this special campaign, he further said.