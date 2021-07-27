Excise Rawalpindi division collects Rs3.990 billion in 2020-21

Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi Division collected over Rs3.990 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during 2020-21 financial year. According to details, provincial government had fixed over Rs4.714 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for 2020-21 financial year.

The excise and taxation office Rawalpindi sources said that overall 85 percent target was achieved during the financial year. The department succeeded to collect overall 85 percent revenue against the target including 102 percent of property tax, 97pc of motor vehicle, 59pc of excise fee, 68pc of professional tax, 335pc of entertainment and 270pc of luxury houses tax during the period. The department had earned over Rs3. 817 billion during this period of 2019-20 financial year, they added.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the department on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Region had taken solid steps to facilitate the citizens. He asked the citizens to get appointment before visiting excise and taxation office through appointment management system (AMS). He said that the department had launched AMS through a mobile application to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google play store or the department’s official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited. Citizens can visit the designated office and meet the assigned official. Sohail Shahzad said that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, all officials had been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.