Leather exports witness record increase of 18.74pc

Leather manufacture exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 18.74 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of previous year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Leather manufacturers worth $562,794 were exported as compared to $ 473,975 in same period of the previous year. According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of leather garments increased by 14.02 percent, worth of $286,094 were exported as compared to the exports of $250,920 of same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, export of leather gloves increased by 22.26 percent, worth $260,135 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $212,767 of same period of previous year. During the period under view, other leather manufacturer exports increased by 61.01 percent, worth $16,565 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $10,288 of same period of previous year.