Government disburses Rs133.664 billion for social sector uplift projects

The federal government has released Rs133.664 billion out of total allocation of Rs900 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22. The released funds include Rs98.98 billion for federal ministries, Rs21.58 billion for corporations, and Rs13.1 billion for special areas, according to the latest data released by the ministry of planning, development and reform.

Similarly, Rs15.72 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs113.75 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs5.86 billion out of Rs69.48 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs12.7 billion out of Rs103.47 billion for the Water Resources Division. Likewise, Rs5.54 billion have been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs40 million out of Rs200 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority. Railways Division has received development funds of Rs5.38 billion, the Interior Division Rs4.21 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs2.07 billion.

Revenue Division has got Rs471 million, and Cabinet Division Rs9.23 billion. The government also released Rs5.9 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs32.04 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs7.18 billion out of Rs37.9 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan projects.