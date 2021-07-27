Cutlery exports increase 44.33pc

The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 44.33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The country exported cutlery worth of $119.267 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $82.637 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 44.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, cutlery exports also rose by 98.99 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. Cutlery exports in June 2021 were recorded at $11.776 million against the exports of $5.918 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the export of cutlery increased by 52.72 percent in June 2021 as compared to the exports of $7.711 million in May 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 18.28 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Exports during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at $25.304 billion against exports of $21.394 billion during July-June (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data. The imports during the period under review was also increased by 26.60 percent by growing from $44.553 billion to $56.405 billion during the fiscal year (2020-21).