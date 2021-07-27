Profitable opportunity in Gulberg Arena and Gulberg Heights

Al-Ghani Group is renowned name in construction and real estate in the country for completing and delivering projects in time. Gulberg Greens (IBCHS) is located in heart of Islamabadand duly approved by Capital Development Authority. In flourishing Gulberg Greens, Gulberg Arena and Gulberg Heights are two grand residential and commercial projects of Al-Ghani Group. Both projects are approved by CDA and ready for possession for the local investors. International and national brands are available in the food court whereas famous clothes brands are present in the commercial mall. Cine Arena, first cinema of Gulberg Greens is going to start soon. Investors are pleased with the quality andtimely construction of these projects thus tapping business opportunities in new emerging business hub of Islamabad.













