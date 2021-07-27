Telenor monetizes mobile services with Oracle

Telenor has selectedOracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, includingOracle Converged Charging to lay the groundwork for 5G and provide seamless charging and billing interactions for its 175 million subscribers in Asia. This can range from an ongoing monthly subscription to a video on-demand service to mobile banking payments to large scale prepaid voice and data services.

Oracle Communications Consulting is leading the implementation and will deploy the solution in Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan.Telenor is expanding its territorial coverage globally to improve the wireless experience for its customers. The company is focused on three key initiatives: digitalizing its technical stack to be ready for 5G, innovating its operating model with more touch-free operations, and transforming how it works internally and with partners to deliver more value while containing capital expenditures.

Oracle’s fully integrated, cloud native digital billing and charging solution gives Telenor proven monetization and real-time rating capabilities to support any payment model (prepaid, postpaid or hybrid) and any business model, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer account structures. By selecting billing and charging from a single provider, Telenor will benefit from quicker implementation and streamlined processes to create new offers and provision customers and groups without needing to manage the risk of out-of-sync revenue systems.