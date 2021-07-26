AJK chose to vote PPP despite historic rigging by PTI: Sherry Rehman

Vice President PPP Senator Sherry Rehman issued a statement regarding Azad Jammu Kashmir elections on Monday. She stated that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all the candidates and members played a vital role in PPP’s win.

Despite visible rigging, the people of AJK chose to vote for PPP and that the government has utilized every possible way to hijack the elections, she added. She pointed out the claims of potential rigging of previous general elections and stated that the same illegal means were used to rig the AJK elections.

The federal government also harassed the voters and tried its level best to steal the vote count, she said. More than 40 complaints over rigging has been submitted to PPP to the Election Commission. Moreover, electoral result of LA-16 Bagh has not been announced yet, she said.

PPP candidates have already submitted an application for a re-count of votes, she maintained. In her closing remarks she stated that not only PTI manipulated the elections but also played a key role in manipulating the results. PPP could have won with sweeping majority if the federal government had not rigged the elections, she said.