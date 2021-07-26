Covid positivity rate surpasses 10% post Eid ul Adha

ISLAMABAD: In an alarming development, the COVID positivity rate has surpassed 10% in five districts across the country, including Karachi and Islamabad, following SOP violations on Monday during Eid ul Adha.

According to sources in the national ministry of health, an increase in COVID-19 cases was observed after Eid, and authorities fear that the number of COVID cases will rise to alarming levels in the coming week.

According to sources, Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country at 24.82 percent, followed by Muzaffarabad at 19.76 percent, Rawalpindi at 18.9 percent, Skardu at 14.66 percent, Peshawar at 12.41 percent, and Islamabad, the federal capital, at 10.95 percent.

In Gilgit Baltistan, the Gilgit area had a COVID positivity rate of 2.99 percent, while the Diamer district had a COVID positivity rate of zero. The positivity ratio in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was 8.54 percent.

Abbottabad had the highest COVID case ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at 7.95 percent, followed by Nowshera at 7.20 percent, Swabi at 4.60 percent, Mardan at 4.06 percent, Swat at 2.06 percent, and Charsadda at zero.

The positivity rate in Lahore was 5.64 percent, while the ratios in Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Gujranwala were 3.17, 2.67, 1.83, 0.92, and 0.59 percent, respectively.

Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, reported a positivity ratio of 4.46 percent, while Hyderabad, the second-largest city in Sindh province, reported a ratio of 6.34 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Monday that 3,752 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 32 people succumbing to the infection.

“Overall 49,947 tests were performed in the country during the past 24 hours,” the NCOC said as the positivity ratio stood at 7.51 percent.

The number of active COVID cases is currently at 57,799, with 23,048 deaths reported as a result of the virus.