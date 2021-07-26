Pakistan’s Test squad departs for West Indies

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Test squad departed for Barbados on Monday for a two-match series against the West Indies.

Today, an 11-man green shirt Test squad flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport to Barbados via London.

Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Muhammad Abbass, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood are among the Test squad members.

The rest of the team has already arrived in the Caribbean for the T20 tournament.

Pakistan and the West Indies will play two Tests and four Twenty20 matches during the visit.

The schedule for the Pakistan and West Indies T20I series had been amended earlier this week, with the number of matches reduced from five to four, according to a statement released by Cricket West Indies on Sunday.

The four-match T20I series will begin on July 28 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, with the remaining matches scheduled for July 31, August 1, and August 3 at the Guyana National Stadium.

“The modification was necessitated by alterations to the fixtures for the upcoming One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia, which is part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI Super League, which culminates on July 26,” it noted.

Match schedule:

July 28: 1st match at Kensington Oval

July 31: 2nd match at Guyana National Stadium

August 1: 3rd match at Guyana National Stadium

August 3: 4th match at Guyana National Stadium

August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park

August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park