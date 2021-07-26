Police adds four clauses in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: The police have added four more clauses in the Noor Mukadam murder case, including hiding evidence and being complicit.

Officials said the parents of suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer and two security guards were arrested for assisting in a crime, hiding evidence, tampering with evidence to save the accused, and complicity.

Following the arrest of more suspects, the police have decided to add relevant legal clauses to the case. An Islamabad court yesterday granted physical remand to Zahir Jaffar’s parents and two servants.

In the killing case of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea, Shaukat Mukadam, the court handed over the co-accused to police on a two-day physical remand.

The police said that the girl jumped from a ventilator to escape the accused.

“The house servants saw the accused pulling the victim into the house. If they had inform the police in time, the murder could have been avoided,” police stated.

“A neighbor informed the police, who reached the crime scene within three minutes,” police said.

The police pleaded for the accused’s remand in order to recover the case’s mobile phones as evidence.

The prosecutor asked the court to remand the accused’s parents in custody.

The accused was granted a two-day physical remand by the court.

The assassination and beheading of Noor Mukadam has sparked widespread outrage, with thousands of people urging authorities to pursue the case to its conclusion.

Noor Mukadam’s post-mortem report was released on Friday, and it stated that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.