Nawaz’s secret meetings ‘exposed his real face’: Gill

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the three secret meetings of former premier Nawaz Sharif with enemies of the country in a week have exposed his real face. Taking to Twitter, he said Sharif’s meeting with Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib was planned off-camera as an Indian personality was also present in the first part of the meeting. After the departure of the Indian personality, some pictures were taken as Hamdullah was eager to get these pictures published, he said, adding that through these pictures, Sharif stands exposed. After this episode, Gill said, no one would vote for Nawaz Sharif in Kashmir or in any part of Pakistan, adding that the former premier was trying to get an NRO. “The most secret of these three meetings took place with an Indian government official at a restaurant near the Chelsea area of London,” Gill claimed.













