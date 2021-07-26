No vicissitudes of time can affect Pak-China friendship: FO

The Foreign Office on Sunday said that Pakistan-China friendship has flourished from strength to strength, unaffected by vicissitudes of time and changes in regional and global environment.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that both Pakistan and China remain firm in resolve to further strengthen “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.”

On the other hand, a spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that China and Pakistan are the most trustworthy good neighbours, good friends and good brothers to each other. The spokesperson also termed the friendship between China and Pakistan as ‘unbreakable’.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and China had on Saturday vowed joint efforts for the security of Beijing-sponsored infrastructure and development projects in Pakistan, after nine Chinese workers were killed in the country’s northwest last week.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, made the statement as Qureshi was in China on a two-day visit. “Both sides expressed their firm resolve to expose the culprits and their reprehensible designs through the ongoing joint investigation, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, ensure comprehensive safety and security of the Chinese projects, nationals and institutions, and prevent recurrence of such incidents,” Qureshi and Yi had said in a joint statement.

As the ministers reiterated their support for each other’s ‘core national interests’, they said the two sides will continue to firmly advance the construction of CPEC. Pakistan had expressed its commitment to the ‘One China’ policy of Beijing and support to China over other disputed territories. “Pakistani side also expressed its firm support to China on core issues of its national interest, such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and South China Sea,” the statement had said.