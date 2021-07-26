Kashmir polls: PML-N candidate threatens to seek India’s ‘help’

PML-N candidate for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Ismail Gujjar, said Sunday he would “seek India’s help” if the local administration does not cooperate with him, a private TV channel reported.

The PML-N leader was speaking to the media in Gujranwala near a polling station set up in Government High School No 2, where the deputy commissioner had allegedly kicked out PML-N and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference’s polling agents.

Following their exit from the polling station, the agents reportedly got into a heated argument with the deputy commissioner after which the polling process was halted there.

Gujjar said his election camp was “dismantled” despite the presence of police personnel. He warned his party would “also cause problems” if the polling process did not continue peacefully. “The deputy commissioner had asked my polling agents to leave and threatened them,” the PML-N candidate said. He asked the government to take action, otherwise unrest will ensue “and people will die”. Issuing a clarification later on Geo News, he said his statement was directed towards the administration. “India kills Kashmiris in [occupied Kashmir] and over here, these people are taking down our camps.”

The polling time for residents of AJK looking to cast their vote to elect new members to the region’s Legislative Assembly ended at 5pm and counting is currently underway.