World Hepatitis Day on July 28

World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28 (Wednesday) across the globe, including Pakistan, to promote awareness of hepatitis, a liver-related disease. The World Hepatitis Alliance first launched World Hepatitis Day in 2008. Following on, the United Nations (UN) declared official recognition of this event in 2010. Organisations such as the UN and the World Hepatitis Alliance work with individuals and community groups to promote awareness-raising campaigns about hepatitis worldwide. On the day, information regarding hepatitis is distributed via social media, newspapers, posters, and through the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver and can be caused by several factors. One of the most common causes of chronic (long-term) hepatitis is a viral infection. According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, about 500 million people are currently infected with chronic hepatitis B or C, and 1 in 3 people have been exposed to one or both viruses.













