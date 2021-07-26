Polling for AJK LA remains peaceful in Lahore

Law and order situation remained peaceful and no untoward incident occurred in the provincial capital on Sunday during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections due to foolproof security arrangements made by the Lahore police. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar visited Ichhra and Gulberg polling stations and reviewed security arrangements for the AJK Legislative Assembly (LA) general elections. DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani and DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik were also present.

In connection with the Kashmir elections, 25 polling stations had been set up across the city. Six DSPs, 25 SHOs had been deployed under the supervision of divisional officers. Also, 12 Elite, 14 Peruvian and 14 Dolphin vehicles also continued patrolling in different areas near the polling stations.