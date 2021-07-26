Special campaign starts to make Islamabad ‘TIC’

Transgender rights activist Professor Nayab Ali has said that a special campaign had been launched to make Islamabad the country’s first-ever “Transgender Inclusive City (TIC)”.

Talking to APP on Sunday, she said that the campaign was aimed at providing equal rights to the transgender community in the city.

She added: “The resistance to such formal regulatory inclusion also provided an opportunity to combat the many ways our society was structured to functionally deny many trans youth equal access to not just medical care and sports participation, but equality.

Building on prior attempts to deny the existence of trans people by forbidding them from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities, legislatures in several countries focused on forbidding trans youth from accessing prescribed medical care and from participating in sports, she said.

The laws, she added, could not prohibit transgender youth from accessing necessary medical care and playing on certain sports teams and were unconstitutional in that they violate equal protection, fundamental rights pertaining to bodily autonomy and medical decisions and freedom of expression.