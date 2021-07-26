Fawad satisfied over PTI candidates’ success from Pind Dadan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates’ success from tehsil Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra in the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

In a tweet, he said the polling ratio in the legislative assembly elections had shown that the common man had taken a full interest in these elections and also expressed full confidence in the electoral process.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s (likely) government in AJK would be a source of strength for the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister added.

‘AJK ELECTIONS HELD IN FREE, FAIR MANNER’:

Earlier, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib rejected the opposition’s claims of rigging and said that AJK elections were going to be held in free, fair and transparent manners.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for not highlighting the Kashmir issue during the previous tenure of PML-N.

“She (Maryam) attempts to deceive the people of AJK by claiming herself as a Kashmiri during the election campaign,” he said.

He also mentioned the recent Gallup Pakistan survey which predicted the victory for PTI in the AJK elections.

Habib said PM Khan was known as the “true ambassador” of Kashmir because he had always raised the voice for Kashmiris at major national and international forums.

The minister expressed hope that the people of AJK would reject the narrative of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and PML-N during the elections.

“PPP and PML-N had both ruled in AJK in the past, but their top leaderships did not initiate development projects and schemes to bring change in the living standards of the poor people,” he said.