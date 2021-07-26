PM raised voice for Kashmir at every int’l forum: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is known as the true ambassador of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as he has always raised the voice for Kashmiris at all national and international forums.

Talking to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegations as well as individuals in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the PTI government was working for all factions of society, especially the business community for the development and prosperity of the country.

The governor said that the nefarious designs of hostile forces would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. He said that the opposition parties were pursuing divisive policies, which were against democracy and Pakistan’s interests. Sarwar said that the country was moving in the right direction with success, and the opponents were finding it hard to digest it.

He said that the PTI government was launching various development projects across the country to provide basic facilities to people, adding that the people of Pakistan stand by the policies of PM Khan. He said both the federal and Punjab governments were working for the betterment of weaker sections of society.

Crediting PM Khan for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy, Sarwar said that today the country was on the path to success in every field, including economics.

The governor said the statements and hollow slogans of opposition parties in the lead up to AJK elections had been rejected by the people once again and added that the time had arrived for the opposition to abandon the politics of stubbornness and ego.

Sarwar strongly condemned the negative propaganda of Afghan government officials against Pakistan, saying the country had been at peace since day one and was making sacrifices on the front line in the war on terror and for peace in neighbouring Afghanistan. “Pakistan’s role was exemplary in all respects, but the onus is equally on the Afghan government to fulfil its responsibilities for peace, instead of pointing fingers at others.

INDIAN TROOPS MARTYR KASHMIRI YOUTH IN IOJK:

Meanwhile, in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam distinct.

The youth was killed by troops during a violent cordon and search operation in the Yaripora area of the district.

The Indian forces suspended internet services and blocked all entry and exit points of the area while the operation was going on till the last reports came.