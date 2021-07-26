Mother, child hospitals being set up across Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to mother and child, and it has started work on setting up state-of-the-art hospitals in this regard across the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the mother and child hospitals were also being set up in the remote districts of Punjab, adding that a 600-bed mother and child hospital in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and a 200-bed such hospital in Multan were being constructed currently. Such hospitals were also being established in Mianwali, Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sialkot, the CM said. Buzdar said that the former government had not constructed a single mother and child hospital in the last decade. “They were fond of self-exhibitory projects and used to get personal medical treatment abroad. That was why they did not build a single such hospital in the province where they could get quality and modern healthcare facilities for themselves,” he lamented.

The CM said the PTI government has adopted a uniform policy for providing quality healthcare facilities under which Nishtar-II hospital was being set up in Multan, Shaikh Zayed Hospital-II in Rahim Yar Khan and a cardiology institute in DG Khan. Moreover, he said, emergency wards of public hospitals were being upgraded in Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

New state-of-the-art district headquarters hospitals are being established in Chiniot, Hafizabad and Chakwal besides setting up cardiology units in Bahawalnagar and DHQ Bhakkar, he said. A cardiology unit was being upgraded at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, the CM added.

“There is a plan to set up 40 new trauma centres across the province besides making 26 existing non-functional trauma centres functional,” he said, adding that the government has recruited as many 32,000 doctors and paramedical staff in two-and-a-half years, whereas former rulers recruited only 18,000 in their first three years.

Buzdar has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of four soldiers in a road accident of a vehicle allocated for election duty in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

PROVINCIAL MINISTER TAKES NOTICE OF CHILD ABUSE:

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine took prompt action on the incident of rape involving a minor girl in Raiwind and directed police officials to register an FIR against the accused.

According to details, it was brought to the notice of the provincial minister that a man raped a three-year-old girl in Raiwind’s Christian Colony, with parents of the minor distraught at the lack of action by police.

The provincial minister directed the police to provide protection and the best treatment facilities to the affected girl child.

Augustine said that protection of human rights was being ensured during the tenure of PTI and no one can be allowed to violate human rights.