Modi regime has resumed ‘catch and kill’ policy in IOJK: APHC

In India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Modi-led Indian regime has resumed the infamous policy of “catch and kill” in the nook and corner of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC Assistant Secretary-General Khawaja Firdous Wani, leading a delegation, visited the families of the martyrs in Bandipora and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families.

Addressing the condolence meeting, he condemned the use of brute force against the civil population, vandalising the residential houses and the custodial killings and said the Indian forces, suffering from arrogance of military power, feel rejoiced after killing and fighting the people in IOJK.

The Hurriyat leader, reiterating the pledge of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, said, “Our legitimate movement for the right to self-determination cannot be defeated by military power because its roots are deep in the hearts of the people of Kashmir who have never accepted Indian illegal occupation since October 27, 1947.

Khawaja Firdous Wani also denounced the unleashing of a reign of terror, especially in the capital city of Srinagar where people have been caged in their homes, movement of the people has been prohibited and the interior roads and lanes have been closed due to the proposed visit of the Indian president, which clearly depicts that the people of Kashmir want freedom from Indian subjugation.

He implored United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, to urge India to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, so that permanent peace could be established in the region.