Anti-mosquito drive conducted in Landi Kotal

After detecting 24 positive cases of dengue fever in Mata Khel and Meri Khel villages of Landi Kotal last day, the health official conducted anti-mosquitos fog spray here on Sunday. District health officer (DHO) Dr Qasim Abbas said that the health crew with the assistance of tehsil municipal authority (TMA) officials has been assigned duties to carry out the spray to halt the breeding of mosquitoes. He further said that huge larva has been disposed of following testing water of tankers from three houses in the area. The health officer assured that anticipated spray will be conducted in other adjacent localities to thwart the threat of dengue. The health department also distributed anti-mosquito nets among the dengue affected families of the villages. It is worth mentioning here that on the previous day out of 64 lab tests, 24 residents of Mata Khel and Meri Khel villages were found positive with dengue fever by the health department.













