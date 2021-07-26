PML-N’s Zain Shaukat Dagran joins PML-Q

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zain Shaukat Dagran has announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on Dagran in Lahore and after the meeting, the former PML-N leader formally announced joining the PML-Q.

Speaking after the meeting, Elahi said: “We have always provided the opportunity to come forward to personalities possessing a spirit of selfless service for progress of the country and the nation.” Currently, he added, Pakistan is passing through a difficult time, and in order to stabilise it economically, everyone must play their part in the progress of the country by forgetting mutual differences.

He said that one person alone cannot do anything to enhance the name of Pakistan; therefore, all involved must work together to strengthen the hands of national security institutions.

Elahi said, “All of us will have to move forward in the service of the country and not in opposition. Only then Pakistan will progress and people will become prosperous.” He also mentioned that the fourth wave of coronavirus has assumed a more dangerous form than before, and urged people to get vaccinated immediately.

Thanking Elahi, Dagran said, “We have full faith in the leadership qualities of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Parvez Elahi. I will fulfil whatever responsibility the party will assign to me.” Dagran said the reason behind his exit from PML-N was what he called its “anti-people” policies.