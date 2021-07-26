PTI carries out ‘open rigging’ in AJK elections: Shazia Marri

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri has said that reports of the presence of federal ministers from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at different polling stations during Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls and harassing voters were condemnable acts of an incompetent government.

In a statement regarding Kashmir elections issued here on Sunday, she said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates have been fired upon and polling agents have also been arrested during the election process. She said the PPP condemns such tactics of the PTI-led government.

Shazia Marri alleged that almost every polling station was occupied by the PTI workers and they openly rigged in the polling stations.

She further said that those who formed the government through rigging in Pakistan have also started rigging in the Kashmir polls. Through this, she continued, this PTI government has set an example of bullying and threatening voters during Kashmir elections.