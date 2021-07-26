Met office urges caution amid monsoon active spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday advised all provincial and federal authorities to remain on alert as the active phase of the monsoon season has been predicted to prevail in the next week.

The Met office in its monsoon alert issued here informed that monsoon onset would likely remain in an active phase during the next week.

The forecast alert mentioned that rain-wind and thundershowers were predicted in upper and central parts from the weekend. The Met office informed that strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate northeastern parts of the country from the weekend perpetrating the monsoon active phase.

Rain-wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls at time) was expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Rain-wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls at time) was expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang).

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) was also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Sukkar, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas from Monday (evening/night) till Wednesday.

It warned that heavy rains might generate flash flooding and also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday to Wednesday (next week). The Met office has also indicated the possibility of damaging effects due to windstorm during the forecast period.