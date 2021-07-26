USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY 2020-21: SBP

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Total exports to the USA during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US$5029.400 million against US$3915.226 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 28.45 percent during the period under review.

This was followed by UK, where Pakistan exported goods worth $2047.079 million against $1638.544 million over the previous year, showing increase of 24.93 percent.

China emerged as the at third from top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2043.206 million during fiscal year under review against $1663.962 million in the previous fiscal year, showing growth of 22.79 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $1487.279 million against $1588.330 million during last year, showing decrease of 6.36 percent; while exports to Germany were recorded at $1511.227 million against $1302.991 million, the data revealed.

During July-June (2020-21), exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $983.295 million against US $ 890.052 million whereas exports to Holland stood at $1118.093 million against $982.263 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $801.778 million against $870.920 million whereas exports to Italy stood at $773.425 million against $751.921 million.

Similarly, exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $615.212 million against $695.102 million while exports to France stood at $435.453 million against $422.144 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $183.156 million during the fiscal year compared to $178.556 million last fiscal year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $311.795 million against $270.138 million, to Saudi Arabia $465.790 million against $454.420 million whereas exports to India stood at $3.39 million during the fiscal year against $28.644 million during the previous year.