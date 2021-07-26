RCCI plans Jul31-Aug2 exhibition to promote construction sector, related industries

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organise a three-day Exhibition on Interior, Construction, Electrical and Electronics (ICEE) 2021 from July 31. Giving the details, Rawalpindi Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that the purpose of the exhibition was to promote the industries related to the construction sector and to highlight the challenges faced by allied industries such as interiors, HVACR, home appliances, sanitary, electric and electronics. He said that in line with the vision of the prime minister to promote clean and green culture in the housing sector, emerging ideas and innovations have to be adopted.

At the same time, new technologies will have to be introduced to make housing cheaper and more affordable.

Chairman Expo Usman Ayub said there is big housing demand in Pakistan and at the same time it poses a myriad of challenges to the socio-economic development of the country.