UBG believes economy about to ‘take off’

United Business Group (UBG) patron-in-chief SM Muneer urged the business community to support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to strengthen the economy.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the main office of UBG and dinner hosted by UBG Secretary-General Zafar Bakhtawari, Muneer said the economy is getting stronger and in the coming months it will “take off”. Muneer said improvement in the economy has started to showas exports are picking up, which is a good omen for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Praising the role of the army, he said the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have provided protection to us by keeping enemy forces on the borders in check. UBG president Zubair Tufail thanked overseas Pakistanis for sending billions of dollars in remittances into the country in the last financial year and termed the migrants as ‘Mohsin-e-Pakistan.’ UBG secretary-general Zafar Bakhtawari said real success is not possible without the honour and dignity of the business community.