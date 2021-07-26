KATI terms LPC price hike ‘unacceptable’

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) president Saleem-uz-Zaman has rejected the increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and termed it unacceptable. He said industries could not afford the frequent increases in the LPG price as it also increases the cost of production.

Saleem said natural gas has already become extinct in the country. And it was upon insistence and assurance by the government that industrialists shifted to expensive alternative sources including LPG and RLNG but the government failed to keep their prices stable.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide uninterrupted and low-cost gas to the industries, which is also their legal and constitutional right. He said to promote industrialisation in the country, prices should be fixed once and for all so that it would be possible to supply LPG to industries at the same price. The way things are done now, frequent increases in prices disrupt the wheels of the industry. KATI president once again appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Hamad Azhar to take immediate notice in this regard. Saleem-uz-Zaman also lamented that prices of petroleum products were increased frequently.