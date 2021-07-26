11 newly constructed MMHPs inaugurated in Chitral

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy and Power Taj Muhammad has visited Chitral valley and inaugurated 11 mini-micro hydel power stations, said a press release issued on Sunday. Out of the total recently inaugurated mini-micro hydel stations five projects were situated in Kalash, five in Garam Chashma, and one in Sheshi valley. The projects had the capacity generation of 1.7MW cheap electricity. The electricity produced by these projects will be supplied to 4,000 households of these valleys.

Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant said that the government was committed to providing cheap, clean and green electricity to the people.

He further stated that these projects will boost economic activities in the region and also lift the education and health sectors there.

He said that keeping in view the huge potential of hydropower available in Chitral and increasing local demand, more Mini Micro Hydropower Projects (MMHPs) will be constructed in the area during Phase-II. The special assistant also reviewed progress on ongoing hydro power projects including the 69 MW Lawi HPP and 4.2 MW Reshun HPP being undertaken by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO).

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO, Project Director MMHPs and other senior officials of the organisation.

Earlier in his briefing to the special assistant on energy and power, the CEO, PEDO Engineer Mohammad Naeem Khan said that based on the fruitful results of the first phase of MMHPs project and demand of the people, further 672 MMHPs will be constructed in 21 districts of the province during the 2nd Phase. During the visit to site of Lawi HPP, Taj Mohammad expressed his dissatisfaction on the slow pace of work on the project.

He directed the project authorities to expedite the pace of work and ensure speedy completion of the project. During his visit to 4.2 MW Reshun Hydro power project, he reviewed the work of rehabilitation of the power plant which was washed away by floods during 2015. He expressed his satisfaction over the physical work on the project and directed the project authorities to ensure completion of the remaining work in the minimum possible time. He also visited 40.8 MW Koto HPP and was briefed on the latest physical progress of the project.