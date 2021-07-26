Australia’s Minjee Lee wins maiden golf major at Evian

EVIAN: Australia’s Minjee Lee came from seven behind to win her first major title with a dramatic play-off victory over Lee6 Jeongeun at the Evian Championship on Sunday. Lee shot a final round 64 to finish on 18 under par 266, and Lee6, who led by five overnight, recovered from a first nine collapse to birdie the last for a 71 and force the extra time. But at the first play-off hole – the par five 18th –– the 25-year-old Australian produced an exquisite second shot to eight feet. With the pressure on, Korea’s Lee6 mis-hit her second and ended up in water and had to take a penalty drop. She took six leaving her rival with three putts for victory. She only needed two.













